Juvenile taken to Children’s Hospital after report of shooting in NCH

A juvenile who appears to be about 12 years old was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center after a report of a shooting in North College Hill Tuesday night, Hamilton County dispatchers confirm.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WXIX) - A juvenile who appears to be about 12 years old was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center after a report of a shooting in North College Hill Tuesday night, Hamilton County dispatchers confirm.

Police responded to Village Square Townhomes in the 1600 block of Bising Avenue at 10:45 p.m.

There was a heavy police presence on the scene through the night.

As of early Wednesday, however, police have not provided an update or responded to requests for one.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

