Juvenile taken to Children’s Hospital after report of shooting in NCH

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WXIX) - A juvenile who appears to be about 12 years old was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center after a report of a shooting in North College Hill Tuesday night, Hamilton County dispatchers confirm.

Police responded to Village Square Townhomes in the 1600 block of Bising Avenue at 10:45 p.m.

There was a heavy police presence on the scene through the night.

As of early Wednesday, however, police have not provided an update or responded to requests for one.

