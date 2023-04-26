Large police presence in North College Hill
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WXIX) - North College Hill police are responding to an apartment complex Tuesday night.
There is heavy police activity at Village Square Townhomes on Bising Avenue. Officers responded around 10:45 p.m.
FOX19 is at the scene. We’re working to learn what’s happening.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.