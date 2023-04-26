Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Little Miami high schoolers celebrate student manager with autism

Matty B is a stats whiz who dreams one day of helping the Reds win a World Series.
Matthew Benick and members of the Little Miami junior varsity softball team.
Matthew Benick and members of the Little Miami junior varsity softball team.(WXIX)
By Payton Marshall
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORROW, Ohio (WXIX) - Little Miami High School softball team held a fundraiser Tuesday to spread awareness about autism in honor of their 16-year-old student manager.

Matthew Benick—”Matty B”—didn’t speak until the age of 3. Now he’s a sports encyclopedia with dreams of studying sports administration and returning to work for the Reds.

“Statistics, I’m just like ‘click, click, click,’” Matty said. “It’s sort of just what my brain was wired for.”

Matty’s autism diagnosis has pushed him to step up to the plate and achieve success in the dugout.

“He’s so smart, and he’s so good at statistics, and he’s so good at analysis and memory, so it’s really cool to see that these things that came with his diagnosisa re now causing him to find niches he’s really good at,” said assistant softball coach Naomi Patten.

The softball team’s fundraiser Tuesday was its second to raise money for Autism Speaks.

“It’s really cool to have a day to celebrate him,” softball player Anna Trimble said of Matty, “because he celebrates us everyday at our games.”

Matty says it’s important to get the word out that those with autism aren’t different from anyone else.

But it wasn’t always that way, according to his mother, Dionna Benick.

“I can’t describe what we see in Matty now verses what he—who he was before he came back to this school,” she said.

Dionna says when Matty was young, he wasn’t very functional. He couldn’t even go to a restaurant because he was overstimulated.

But now he thrives in a sea of cheering people.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northern Kentucky company investigating ‘terrible’ workplace death
The father says his daughter knew her attacker because the middle school is connected to the...
Tri-State father says daughter was sexually assaulted at school
A source tells FOX19 NOW that Michael Wine, 61, is a popular monster truck driver.
Popular monster truck driver arrested on child porn charges, police say
Covington man on life support after being beaten unconscious, family says
Covington man on life support after being beaten unconscious, family says
Sheila McGee is looking for answers after the mysterious death of her daughter Joy Harper in...
Mother searching for answers after missing daughter found dead

Latest News

Lauren Ashley Baker
Mother sentenced for murder after 2-year-old son died from fentanyl overdose
UC DAAP Fashion Show happening this weekend
UC DAAP Fashion Show happening this weekend
Court records unsealed Tuesday detail how Butler County prosecutors resurrected the Katelyn...
Katelyn Markham: Unsealed search warrant reveals how prosecutors came to charge her fiancé with murder
(L-R) Reverend Damon Lynch III , Harry Belafonte , Ed Rigaud, and Frederick T. Suggs Sr. of...
Harry Belafonte in Cincinnati for peace walk; honored at MLB Civil Rights Game