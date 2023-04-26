Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Madeira community mourns beloved educator after sudden passing

‘His legacy is going to live on.’
Monday night, Chris Flanagan passed away, leaving the community and school district speechless.
By Kendall Hyde
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Students were back in the classroom Wednesday in the Madeira City Schools district after classes were canceled Tuesday to honor a beloved elementary principal.

Chris Flanagan died unexpectedly Monday at Jewish Hospital.

Madeira police Lt. Paul Phillips was a close friend. He called Flanagan’s death “devastating,” adding the 50-year-old was an enormous part of the community.

“Mr. Flanagan was an example of how kindness could influence a community. He went the extra mile every time to interact with each student. It was from sharing a meal and helping a troubled student to know each student’s name,” Phillips said Wednesday. “It just crushed us.”

An online fundraiser started to support his family has gathered nearly $100,000 in fewer than 24 hours.

Flanagan worked for 25 years as a local educator across three districts, first in Finneytown, then in Forest Hills and finally in Madeira.

His career contains innumerable moments where he went above and beyond. In 2013, he spent the night in a tent on the roof of Ayer Elementary to celebrate a student fundraiser. In 2019, he accompanied students home after a plane crashed near Mariemont Elementary, according to our media partners at the Enquirer.

“Mr. Flanagan was an amazing person,” Phillips said. “His legacy is going to live on. Madeira is an amazing community, and I love to be able to serve in a place that honors someone like Mr. Flanagan in that way.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Cincinnati will be installing concrete speed cushions to help emergency vehicles...
Cincinnati to become first city in the region to install concrete speed cushions
A $140 million Jimmy Buffett Margaritaville Resort with a 264-room hotel is planned to open at...
$140M Margaritaville Resort coming to Newport on the Levee
Northern Kentucky company investigating ‘terrible’ workplace death
Chris Flanagan came to the area in 1998 to teach at Finneytown Local School District, according...
Madeira principal dies: Chris Flanagan ‘poured his heart into children and teachers’
Covington man on life support after being beaten unconscious, family says
Covington man on life support after being beaten unconscious, family says

Latest News

UC’s Transition & Access program supports students with developmental disabilities
UC’s Transition & Access program supports students with developmental disabilities
West Chester police responded to a call for an unknown disturbance at Main Event Entertainment.
Three teens arrested at after-prom party in West Chester
Former Deer Park High School softball coach Andrew Geesner was sentenced to nine months in jail...
Former Deer Park softball coach sentenced to 9 months in jail
Raymond Lapinski.
Man charged after threatening state police sergeant in Hartford