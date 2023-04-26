Madeira community mourns beloved educator after sudden passing

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Students were back in the classroom Wednesday in the Madeira City Schools district after classes were canceled Tuesday to honor a beloved elementary principal.

Chris Flanagan died unexpectedly Monday at Jewish Hospital.

Madeira police Lt. Paul Phillips was a close friend. He called Flanagan’s death “devastating,” adding the 50-year-old was an enormous part of the community.

“Mr. Flanagan was an example of how kindness could influence a community. He went the extra mile every time to interact with each student. It was from sharing a meal and helping a troubled student to know each student’s name,” Phillips said Wednesday. “It just crushed us.”

An online fundraiser started to support his family has gathered nearly $100,000 in fewer than 24 hours.

Flanagan worked for 25 years as a local educator across three districts, first in Finneytown, then in Forest Hills and finally in Madeira.

His career contains innumerable moments where he went above and beyond. In 2013, he spent the night in a tent on the roof of Ayer Elementary to celebrate a student fundraiser. In 2019, he accompanied students home after a plane crashed near Mariemont Elementary, according to our media partners at the Enquirer.

“Mr. Flanagan was an amazing person,” Phillips said. “His legacy is going to live on. Madeira is an amazing community, and I love to be able to serve in a place that honors someone like Mr. Flanagan in that way.”

