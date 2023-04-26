Contests
Over-the-Rhine burger joint abruptly closes

Jack Brown's website does not give any details but says the Over-the-Rhine location closed on...
Jack Brown's website does not give any details but says the Over-the-Rhine location closed on April 23.(WAFB)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A burger joint in the Over-the-Rhine abruptly closed without any explanation.

Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint on Main Street is “permanently closed,” according to its website.

The website does not give any details but says the OTR location was closed as of April 23.

Jack Brown’s Facebook page had many good reviews, with several people saying the burgers were some of the best they had ever eaten.

