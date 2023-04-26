Reds fight back again, earn first series since opening weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Call ‘em the comeback kids.

The Reds (9-15) rallied from down 6-0 against the Rangers (14-9) with a six-run eighth inning including a pair of two-out, two-RBI hits from Jake Fraley and Jonathan India.

Never count out the Rally Reds pic.twitter.com/6FMVDC9zup — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) April 26, 2023

Cincinnati took it 7-6 before 9,689 at Great American Ball Park Tuesday night.

“This team is so tough, we don’t give up,” India said postgame.

That’s back-to-back comebacks for the Reds after rallying from down four against the Rangers on Monday.

It’s Cincinnati’s first series win since taking two against the Pirates to start the year.

The Reds go for the sweep Wednesday.

This is the first time the Reds have overcome a 4+ run deficit in consecutive games since 4/19/2006 vs FLA and 4/20/2006 vs MIL — Joel Luckhaupt (@jluckhaupt) April 26, 2023

