Reds fight back again, earn first series since opening weekend

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Call ‘em the comeback kids.

The Reds (9-15) rallied from down 6-0 against the Rangers (14-9) with a six-run eighth inning including a pair of two-out, two-RBI hits from Jake Fraley and Jonathan India.

Cincinnati took it 7-6 before 9,689 at Great American Ball Park Tuesday night.

“This team is so tough, we don’t give up,” India said postgame.

That’s back-to-back comebacks for the Reds after rallying from down four against the Rangers on Monday.

It’s Cincinnati’s first series win since taking two against the Pirates to start the year.

The Reds go for the sweep Wednesday.

