Sheriff ordered sergeant now charged with killing suspect to stop wearing body camera in

HILLSBORO, Ohio (WXIX) - Among the many commendations and awards in Highland County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jonathan “Dustin” Malone’s personnel file is one from Sheriff Donald Barrera praising him for “taking the initiative “ to secure body cameras for the department.

“This officer researched and secured the equipment, learned the computer program, worked to update the policies and procedures to a level approved by the Ohio Collaborative Board, and has accepted the responsibility of the reporting necessary for their use,” the sheriff wrote in a 2017l letter.

“It is a great honor to thank Deputy Dustin Malone for taking this initiative, and to present him with this well-deserved award.”

Yet when Malone accidentally shot Richard Poulin after Poulin led deputies on a chase early July 17, 2022, none wore body cameras.

To this date, the only body camera footage from the chase that is available is from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, who also responded.

There is no body camera footage of the moments leading up to Poulin’s shooting.

Highland County Sheriff Donald Barrera told us last summer and again last month that the sheriff’s office didn’t use body cameras.

FOX19 NOW contacted the sheriff again after we saw Malone’s commendation letter for starting up their body camera program. We found it amid hundreds of sheriff’s documents the agency mailed to us recently in a big cardboard box in response to our public records request.

We also found a copy of the department’s policy for body cameras adopted in November 2017.

It says “Officers assigned BWC’s shall activate the BWC to record all contacts with citizens in the performance of official duties” and “Officers who are assigned BWC equipment must use the equipment unless otherwise authorized by the Sheriff or Chief Deputy.”

However, it also states “BWC’s are assigned at the discretion of the Sheriff and are used on a voluntary basis at the Highland County Sheriff’s Office, unless otherwise directed by the sheriff.”

The sheriff confirms Malone, 44, wore a body camera on duty but stopped in 2020 because he gave him a direct order prohibiting it.

The sheriff said he issued that order verbally to Malone based on legal advice from the county’s insurance carrier.

The county’s insurance that pays to defend employees, the county and its agencies such as the sheriff’s office from lawsuits are called County Risk Sharing Authority (CORSA).

Malone, as it turned out, was the only deputy who wore a body camera on duty, the sheriff said.

The sheriff never made it a mandatory requirement because he said the sheriff’s office didn’t have enough cameras - they had 8 and needed 20 he says - and he also didn’t have the funding to maintain the program and store the video footage.

The county’s insurance carrier felt that just one deputy - Malone - wearing a body camera - was a liability risk, according to the sheriff.

“CORSA’s attorney advised us ‘All of none,’” he said.

Malone “was fine with it. He didn’t complain about it,” the sheriff said.

The sheriff said he is watching for the next round of state grant applications and plans to apply to get their body camera program back up and running.

The use of body cameras is not mandated in Ohio.

But Gov. Mike Dewine prioritized the creation of the new Ohio Body-Worn Camera Grant Program in the state’s 2022-2023 operating budget that lawmakers passed in June 2021.

Both DeWine and Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost included body cameras when they announced new efforts in Ohio for meaningful law enforcement reform back in June 2020.

Over the past two years, the state has awarded a total of $10 million in two rounds of grant funding to help law enforcement agencies with costs related to camera equipment, video storage, public record management personnel, and more.

“Body cameras are an essential tool for policing, and the funds we’re awarding today will help agencies purchase around 1,660 new body cameras and associated technology,” DeWine said in December when the state announced 112 law enforcement agencies had funding to create body camera programs or to expand or upgrade existing ones.

“Body cameras are important not only for providing transparency to the public but also for adding an extra layer of protection for our officers.”

