Prolific serial rapist arrested, charged in Northern Kentucky, sheriff says

VERONA, Ky. (WXIX) - A Gallatin County judge on Tuesday set a 1.1 million bond for an accused serial rapist, and sheriff’s deputies believe there are even more alleged victims they don’t yet know about.

Paul Snow, 41, is at the Carroll County Detention Center following his arrest at his Verona home last Friday.

He faces 21 charges including rape, sodomy, kidnapping, strangulation, assault, terroristic threatening and handgun possession by a convicted felon.

“I would think for a female to be involved with somebody like this is very dangerous,” said Gallatin County Sheriff Robert Webster.

Webster says Snow’s arrest comes after his office received complaints from at least a dozen women for crimes he allegedly committed from 2016-20.

“From all accounts he just appears to be a normal guy,” Snow said. “I think women are particularly vulnerable, because they are what these predators are looking for most of the time.”

Webster describes the victims so far as younger women.

“I’ve never seen anything quite like this,” Webster said. “I wouldn’t want to be a woman in today’s society in the dating world trying to use the apps, social media, or anything of that stuff trying to find a relationship.”

Webster says Snow could be responsible for crimes all across the state.

“We spent a significant amount of time searching his place and trying to collect evidence,” he said.

Webster’s office is working with authorities in Kenton County on the ongoing investigation.

The sheriff urges any victims to come forward.

