Three teens arrested at after-prom party in West Chester

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - An after-prom party got a little out of hand and three teenagers ended up in handcuffs by the end of the night.

FOX19 NOW’s Ken Brown obtained the police body camera video and has more on what happened.

An after-prom party got a little out of hand and three teenagers ended up in handcuffs by the end of the night.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.