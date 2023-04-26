UC’s Transition & Access program supports students with developmental disabilities

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The University of Cincinnati is celebrating 10 years of its Transition and Access program.

It is one of the best college options in the country for young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell has more.

It is one of the best college options in the country for young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.