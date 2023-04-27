Body recovered from Ohio River identified

HEBRON, Ky. (WXIX) - The body pulled from the Ohio River on April 24 has been identified.

Billy Lee Cordes, 41, of Aberdeen, Ohio, was identified after detectives forensically lifted latent fingerprints from the remains, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

The samples were then entered into an ID system which came back as a match for Cordes, the sheriff’s office explained.

Cordes entered the Ohio River from the Taylor-Southgate Bridge in Newport on April 7, the sheriff’s office added.

Foul play is not suspected.

