Controversial tax levy goes on the ballot for Loveland schools

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A new tax levy on the ballot for Loveland City Schools is causing a stir in the Warren County community.

Residents will vote May 2 on the 4.9 mill property tax levy. A person owning a house valued at $100,000 would pay around $172 more year in property taxes, which would go to the district.

The district says the levy is simply to keep up with inflationary costs and keep the school system operational. Those outspoken against it say the district doesn’t need the money and should instead better manage the taxpayer funds they already receive.

“If you’re budgeting correctly, you shouldn’t need a levy every three to five year,” said one Loveland resident at a board meeting Tuesday night.

Said another, “When you say that there’s nowhere you can cut, and you can’t cut yourself out of deficit spending, then you’re not looking at the history of where you spend in the past and correcting that.”

Loveland Superintendent Mike Broadwater says around 86 percent of the district’s budget goes to paying staff. He says cuts have already been made and if the levy doesn’t pass, more cuts will have to take place.

Loveland resident Lynn Mangan is in favor of the levy.

“We’re accountable that any child that walks in the door, we want to educate and we want to provide a high quality education,” Mangan said.

Those against it say teachers don’t have to lose their jobs for the district to reduce the amount of its budget that goes to paying staff.

“They don’t have to fire teachers,” said one resident. “They don’t have to cut any teachers at all. They could do a freeze in pay. The teachers get three different raises, possible raises, every year, and when you increase the base pay every year, you inflate the whole teacher pay scale.”

Still, the district says because of inflation, the levy is needed to offset the increase in costs.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.