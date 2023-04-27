Dad struck son in head with ax: court docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A father is under arrest and accused of hitting his son in the head with an ax during a physical fight, court records show.

Timothy McNally Sr., 57, of Cleves is held without bond on charges of felonious assault and domestic violence.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office took him into custody Wednesday.

McNally is scheduled to make his first court appearance in the case at 9 a.m. Thursday.

