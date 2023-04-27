Contests
Dad struck son in head with ax: court docs

This intelligence-driven operation resulted in 358 searches, 175 arrests, 98 firearms were seized, and narcotics and gang paraphernalia were recovered.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A father is under arrest and accused of hitting his son in the head with an ax during a physical fight, court records show.

Timothy McNally Sr., 57, of Cleves is held without bond on charges of felonious assault and domestic violence.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office took him into custody Wednesday.

McNally is scheduled to make his first court appearance in the case at 9 a.m. Thursday.

