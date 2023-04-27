Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

DASH diet named the best for heart health

FILE - Vegetables are a key ingredient to a healthy diet. The American Heart Association has...
FILE - Vegetables are a key ingredient to a healthy diet. The American Heart Association has named the DASH diet as the best for heart health.(MGN Online / Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The American Heart Association has named the DASH diet as the best for heart health.

DASH stands for dietary approaches to stop hypertension.

It aligned 100% with the American Heart Association’s goals for heart-healthy eating.

The pescatarian diet, which allows for dairy, eggs, fish and other seafood, came in second with 92%.

The award-winning Mediterranean diet alight 89%. It came in third mostly because it recommends a small glass of red wine each day and does not limit salt.

Meanwhile, very low-carb diets and keto diets were in the bottom tier for heart-healthy eating patterns because the diets emphasize red meat and saturated fats, and limit fruit and vegetable intake.

The American Heart Association made the rankings to help doctors get up to speed with nutrition.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jack Brown's website does not give any details but says the Over-the-Rhine location closed on...
Over-the-Rhine burger joint abruptly closes
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show
The Highland County Sheriff's Office doesn't use its body cameras, Sheriff Donald Barrera says.
Sheriff ordered sergeant now charged with killing suspect to stop wearing body camera
An 11-year-old girl was found shot in the head at a residence on Bising Avenue in North College...
11-year-old girl shot in head undergoes emergency surgery, mother says
Paul Snow
Prolific serial rapist arrested, charged in Northern Kentucky, sheriff says

Latest News

A Ukrainian soldier smiles standing in a trench on the frontline in the village of New York,...
NATO: Ukraine allies sent 1,550 combat vehicles, ‘vast’ ammo
File - A steel worker inspects a 155 mm M795 artillery projectile during the manufacturing...
US economy grew at weak 1.1% rate in first quarter in sign of slowdown
FILE - This image made from video provided by WCVB-TV, shows Jack Teixeira, in T-shirt and...
Guardsman spoke of ‘murder,’ may still possess secrets: US
Kings Island opens up Grain and Grill this weekend.
Kings Island’s newest restaurant set to open this weekend
The Pentagon report on sexual assaults in the military is expected to be released Thursday.
Military sex assault reports rise, even as Army numbers fall