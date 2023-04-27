Driver killed in Warren County after crashing into railroad crossing

CARLISLE, Ohio (WXIX) - One person was killed in a crash Wednesday in Warren County.

G Cole, 96, of Carlisle, died at the scene of the crash at the intersection of Lower Carlisle Road and Beachler Road, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Around 5 p.m. Wednesday, troopers say Cole was going west on Lower Carlisle Road in his 1996 Plymouth Voyager when the vehicle went across a level railway crossing and off the road.

Cole’s vehicle then hit the railroad gate crossing guard, troopers explained.

The 96-year-old, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene, according to OSP.

