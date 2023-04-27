Contests
Great Parks of Hamilton County recycles more than 7 tons of holiday lights

Cohen Recycling presented a check of more than $2,600
By Ethan Emery
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Following the winter season’s holiday recycling program between Great Parks of Hamilton County and Cohen Recycling, Great Parks announced that residents turned in more than 7 tons.

Great Parks and Cohen launched the holiday lights recycling program in 2014 and since then, residents have recycled over 34 tons of material.

This year’s program ran from Dec. 1, 2022, to Feb. 1, 2023.

Residents brought in old and unwanted LED and traditional bulb string lights to be dropped off at bins in six Great Parks destinations.

Cohen picked up the lights for recycling, diverting the wiring and recyclable material from the landfill and helping to preserve wide open outdoor spaces.

Marisa Head, Marketing Manager for Cohen Recycling, said, “These lights don’t end up in the landfills, right? So, if we look at the lights, they’re covered with plastic and rubber and lots of things that take a long time to decompose. And in the core of that is copper, which is infinitely recyclable.”

This year’s total of more than 14,000 pounds of material recycled was nearly a record amount.

During the 2020-2021 season, 15,700 pounds of lights were recycled, representing the largest total in program history.

