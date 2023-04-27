Contests
Homeless woman ‘threatened to shoot up everyone’ on school premises: court docs

Tina Borke
Tina Borke(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A homeless woman is under arrest after “threatening to shoot up everyone” on school premises, court records show.

Tina Borke is held without bond at the Hamilton County Jail on a charge of inducing panic.

She is listed in court records as “homeless.”

Cincinnati police wrote in an affidavit she caused “serious public inconvenience and alarm” on April 4 at a school located at the address of St. Francis De Sales, 1602 Madison Rd.

Borke is scheduled to appear before a judge a 9 a.m. Thursday.

