Homeless woman ‘threatened to shoot up everyone’ on school premises: court docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A homeless woman is under arrest after “threatening to shoot up everyone” on school premises, court records show.

Tina Borke is held without bond at the Hamilton County Jail on a charge of inducing panic.

She is listed in court records as “homeless.”

Cincinnati police wrote in an affidavit she caused “serious public inconvenience and alarm” on April 4 at a school located at the address of St. Francis De Sales, 1602 Madison Rd.

Borke is scheduled to appear before a judge a 9 a.m. Thursday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.