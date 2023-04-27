Homeless woman ‘threatened to shoot up everyone’ on school premises: court docs
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A homeless woman is under arrest after “threatening to shoot up everyone” on school premises, court records show.
Tina Borke is held without bond at the Hamilton County Jail on a charge of inducing panic.
She is listed in court records as “homeless.”
Cincinnati police wrote in an affidavit she caused “serious public inconvenience and alarm” on April 4 at a school located at the address of St. Francis De Sales, 1602 Madison Rd.
Borke is scheduled to appear before a judge a 9 a.m. Thursday.
