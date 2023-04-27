Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

‘Jackass’ star Bam Margera in court, denies hitting brother

FILE - This Jan. 14, 2013 file photo shows Bam Margera at the LA premiere of "The Last Stand"...
FILE - This Jan. 14, 2013 file photo shows Bam Margera at the LA premiere of "The Last Stand" at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Margera punched his brother in the face during an altercation at their home in the Philadelphia suburbs, then took off on foot, Pennsylvania State Police said Monday, April 24, 2023, in announcing criminal charges.(Photo by Todd Williamson/Invision/AP, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – “Jackass” star Bam Margera surrendered to Pennsylvania State Police on Thursday morning for allegedly punching his brother during an altercation four days earlier at their home in the Philadelphia suburbs.

Margera was arraigned and pleaded not guilty, according to his lawyer, Michael van der Veen. “The wild rumors regarding his behavior this week are absolutely false. He is in good health and in good spirits,” van der Veen said in a written statement.

Court records say Margera was released on $50,000 unsecured bail. He may not have any contact with his brother, father or two other people who were in the house at the time, according to his bail conditions. Margera also has to stay away from the house.

State police have said they were called to the Chester County home in response to a reported domestic disturbance Sunday morning. Margera’s brother, Jesse Margera, told police that Bam Margera had pounded on and kicked his locked bedroom door, then punched him in the eye, nose and ear during a later confrontation in the kitchen, according to court documents.

Jesse Margera said he’d also found a threatening handwritten note signed “Bam,” a police affidavit said.

Bam Margera, who also starred in the MTV reality series “Viva La Bam,” ran from the home through dense woods before troopers got there, the affidavit said.

He was charged with simple assault, harassment, and four counts of terroristic threats.

After his arraignment, a post on Margera’s Instagram account said: “Everything went great and the false accusations of what my brother says are not true and he will be sued for defamation as well as being evicted from castle bam sooner than later.”

His next court date is May 25.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jack Brown's website does not give any details but says the Over-the-Rhine location closed on...
Over-the-Rhine burger joint abruptly closes
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show
The Highland County Sheriff's Office doesn't use its body cameras, Sheriff Donald Barrera says.
Sheriff ordered sergeant now charged with killing suspect to stop wearing body camera
Paul Snow
Prolific serial rapist arrested, charged in Northern Kentucky, sheriff says
An 11-year-old girl was found shot in the head at a residence on Bising Avenue in North College...
11-year-old girl shot in head undergoes emergency surgery, mother says

Latest News

Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll leaves federal court after testifying in her rape trial...
Trump lawyer cross-examines accuser at rape trial
FILE - This 1955 file photo shows Carolyn Bryant, was later remarried and named Carolyn Bryant...
Carolyn Bryant Donham, woman at center of Emmett Till death, dies
The Air National Guardsman accused of leaking classified military documents is set to appear in...
Guardsman spoke of ‘murder,’ may still possess secrets: US
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, former Cincinnati mayor & TV icon, dead at 79
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas talks about the end of COVID-19...
DHS chief: 'Border is not open'