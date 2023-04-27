Jerry Springer dead at 79, per report

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Former Cincinnati mayor and iconic talk show host Jerry Springer has died, according to the Associated Press. He was 79.

He died peacefully at home in suburban Chicago after a brief illness, a statement obtained by the AP said.

Springer was elected to Cincinnati City Council in 1971 and several years later in 1977, became the city’s mayor. He served one term.

“The Jerry Springer Show,” which aired for 27 years from 1991 to 2018, became known for its outlandish segments.

The daytime show ended with more than 4,000 episodes.

Before the show’s conclusion, Springer sat down with FOX19 NOW’s Tricia Macke to talk about the craziness of his show. Watch his interview in the video below.

