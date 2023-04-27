Jerry Springer, former Cincinnati mayor & TV icon, dead at 79

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Former Cincinnati mayor and iconic talk show host Jerry Springer has died, his family announced Thursday. He was 79.

He died peacefully at his home in suburban Chicago, surrounded by family, from pancreatic cancer, Jene Galvin, a friend of Springer’s confirmed.

Galvin said Springer had just recently been diagnosed with cancer.

Springer was elected to Cincinnati City Council in 1971 and several years later in 1977, became the city’s mayor. He served one term.

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval released a statement on Springer’s passing.

Like so many Cincinnatians, I’m extremely grateful for Mayor Springer’s public service on behalf of our residents. I want to extend my heartfelt condolences to his friends and family.

Former Cincinnati mayor, Charlie Luken, said he heard several weeks ago Springer’s health was declining.

“I knew [his death] was coming,” Luken added.

Politics always seemed to have a spot in his heart no matter how famous he became.

Springer pondered a run for Ohio governor in 2017.

“It’s a real passion for me: political issues, my love of Ohio, what it’s meant in my life, and so I take this stuff really, really seriously,” said Springer.

He decided not to run, saying it was something he could not do as a husband, father and grandfather.

Jerry Springer’s Iconic TV Career

Before making the jump to full-time show host in 1993, Springer worked as an anchor and political reporter in the Cincinnati television market.

He anchored with Norma Rashid, who reacted to Springer’s passing with a Facebook post.

“The Jerry Springer Show,” which aired for 27 years from 1991 to 2018, became known for its outlandish segments. At the height of the show’s popularity it even topped Oprah Winfrey’s show in the ratings, the AP says.

He described his show as “escapist entertainment.”

“Talk show host, ringmaster of civilization’s end” is how described himself on his Twitter profile.

He even had a cameo in the 1999 comedy, “Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me.”

Before the conclusion of “The Jerry Springer Show,” Springer sat down with FOX19 NOW to talk about the craziness of his show. Watch his interview and more in the videos at the top of the story.

The daytime show ended with more than 4,000 episodes aired.

Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word. He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on.

The show’s Twitter account posted a farewell message using Springer’s legendary signoff line.

“Take care of yourself and each other.” - Jerry Springer



From 2007 to 2008, Springer hosted “America’s Got Talent.”

Springer made an appearance on the FOX game show “The Masked Singer” in October 2022. It would be one of his final appearances on TV, according to the BBC.

