Kings Island’s newest restaurant set to open this weekend

MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - Kings Island kicks off its 2023 season with a new international kitchen opening up at the end of April and a new executive chef.

The new fast-casual dining location, Grain & Grill, will offer a variety of Eastern European and Mediterranean food options.

From rotisserie Moroccan chicken to shrimp skewers, foodies craving something fresh and unique may acquire satisfied taste buds with this international cuisine.

In addition to Grain and Grill’s grand opening, Kings Island recently hired Executive Chef Joseph Perez.

“I’m excited to join the talented Food and Beverage team here at Kings Island and looking forward to helping the park continue to grow its menu options with fresh, locally sourced items,” Perez said. “I want families and friends visiting the park to be able to gather together around a table, have an excellent dining experience and make lasting Kings Island memories.”

According to the amusement park’s Director of Communication Chad Showalter, the new hire previously worked as the executive chef at Ameristar Casino and Hotel in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kings Island officially hired Perez April 15.

Joseph Perez was hired as Kings Island's new Executive Chef on April 15, 2023. (Kings Island)

Grain & Grill is located in Adventure Port on International Street next to Starbucks.

Dining plans will be accepted.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.