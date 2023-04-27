Man arrested for soliciting sex to undercover officer posing as minor, court docs say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Harrison man was arrested Wednesday on importuning charges, according to Hamilton County court records.

A complaint says 36-year-old Kevin Winterman used a telecommunications device to solicit sex with, what he thought was a 12-year-old girl, but who was actually an undercover police officer.

The crime happened on March 7 and 8, court documents say.

The Regional Electronics and Computer Investigations Unit began looking into Winterman after a Cincinnati police officer filed a complaint against him.

He is now being charged with two counts of importuning, court records show.

Winterman is currently being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center with a $200,000 bond.

The suspect’s next court date is scheduled for the morning of May 8.

