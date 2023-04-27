Meet the Bengals fan who will announce Cincinnati’s first-round NFL Draft pick

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The man who will announce the Bengals’ first-round pick Thursday night at the NFL Draft is actually just one half of a “Who Dey” power couple.

Phil Amrein might not be what you picture when you imagine a Bengals superfan. He admits it.

“I don’t have a nickname, I don’t paint my face or anything,” he said Wednesday. “I’m just a regular guy.”

But Phil takes after the city he loves.

“We’re tough and we’re resilient, and we’re extremely loyal, and that’s what Bengals fans are,” he said.

In fewer than 24 hours, Phil will take the podium in Kansas City and, barring a trade, tell the world who Cincinnati will pick at number 28.

“Maybe I’ll be announcing a future Bengal Hall of Famer, and this could be the start of his career!” Phil said. “How cool would that be?”

Phil is the reigning Bengals Fan of the Year, and he says he owes it all to his wife, Stephanie Amrein.

“The best part about this whole thing is my wife surprised me by writing this incredible letter to Mike Brown describing what kind of fan I am,” Phil recalled.

Shelley says Phil has been a loyal Bengals fan. He’s been that way since he attended his first game in 1970 at the age of 9.

“You see other fans, and they ride that roller coaster, and they go up and down, up and down, but they don’t stay up, where he’s always stayed up,” Shelley said.

The couple has kept season tickets for 31 of the 35 years they’ve been married. They call themselves hopeless romantics—in life and football.

