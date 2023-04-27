Contests
Project to support water conservation at Cincinnati Zoo ends soon

By Ashley Smith
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday night is your last chance to see the rain barrels at the Cincinnati Zoo and to catch Tunes and Blooms.

The barrels will be auctioned off Friday morning to help support water conservation.

The Rain Barrel Art Project is in its 10th year and has raised more than $90,000 in that time split between the zoo and Save Local Waters. The artists donate their time and talents and the barrels are donated too.

The barrels are on the walkway around Swan Lake. Each barrel was hand-painted by local artists. One barrel was even painted by a local elementary school class.

The Cincinnati Zoo reuses rainwater in many ways as they work to be a zero-waste zoo. They encourage you to do the same at your own home with a rain barrel like this.

You can use the water from your rain barrel to water your garden, wash the outside of your home or car, and much more. Anything outside of drinking is safe.

If you would like to bid on one of the barrels, you can find the link here. The bids start at $100 but many of the barrels are quite popular.

