Showers move in tonight, wet end to the work week

Thursday is dry during most of the daytime hours in the tri-state
Rain chances increase going into the end of the work week.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rain chances increase the next few days, but we will be able to get outdoors this weekend. Much of Thursday is dry with increasing clouds throughout the day. Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid 60s ahead of rain that arrives after 6 p.m. from the southwest moving towards the northeast.

Scattered showers will become widespread Thursday night and continue into Friday morning. Moderate to heavy rain will be possible and create ponding on roadways. This could be disruptive for the morning commute Friday, though the heavy rainfall will be out of here by the morning commute.

Total rainfall amounts between Thursday evening through Friday evening will be between 0.5″ to 1.0″, with the majority of rain falling between midnight and 6 a.m. Friday.

Showers will linger into Friday midday and early afternoon, but diminish into the evening hours. Soggy grounds will remain Friday night into Saturday morning.

Saturday and Sunday will be more dry then wet, the exception a few shower chances in the evening Saturday, and more widespread on Sunday evening.

If you have outdoor plans over the weekend, don’t cancel them! Just monitor the FOX19 First Alert Weather app radar in the afternoon when the showers begin to develop.

Early next week will be chilly with afternoon highs in the 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Frost will be possible, but freezing conditions aren’t in the forecast right now.

