UC Health gets $10 million investment for historic facilities project

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The largest capital investment project in UC Health’s history will cross the finish line later this year thanks in part to a significant investment from the nonprofit developer that oversees growth uptown.

Uptown Consortium President and CEO Beth Robinson on Wednesday announced $10 million in new market tax credits to help expand UC Health’s department of emergency medicine, the only adult Level I Trauma Center in the region.

The expansion project increases the hospital’s capabilities in a mass casualty situation or where decontamination is required, according to a UC Health spokesperson. It also promises to improve recruitment and training at UC Health’s globally recognized emergency medicine residency program, the nation’s first.

The project involves renovating of the existing 30,000 sq.-ft. department, now 30 years old. The department is also getting a new three-story, 41,000 sq.-ft. building on a previously vacant lot next to the hospital.

UC Health will increase its patient volume by up to 15 percent as a result. Around 90,000 patient visits are expected annually once the expansion is completed.

The expansion is expected to create 120 new full-time jobs.

A rendering of UC Health's expanded emergency department. (UC Health)

Uptown Consortium’s NMTC investment will fund the build-out of the second floor of the new building, where flex ICU space will be used to absorb and expedite patient transfers from across the region.

NMTCs are designed to incentivize investment in low-income communities and are highly coveted in the developer world.

Uptown Consortium has come into around $227 million in NMTCs in its history and has used a significant portion of them to create an estimated $2 billion of added investment in Avondale, Clifton, Corryville, CUF and Mt. Auburn. A “robust pipeline” of NMTC projects remain unannounced, according to Robinson.

The UC Health expansion projects announced in 2019 as part of a master facilities plan dubbed the "Forward" project. (UC Health)

UC Health first announced the Emergency Department expansion in October 2019 as part of a $251 million campus master facilities plan. The five-year endeavor, dubbed the “Forward” project, is aimed at expanding and modernizing the health system’s physical infrastructure and “healing environments” around its 14-acre Clifton campus.

“This financial investment is not just about buildings–it’s about creating healing environments where patients come to receive care for anything from the most basic health needs to the most complex illnesses and injuries. It’s about creating a place where the best and brightest clinicians and staff can bring their expertise and specialty training to practice each day,” UC Health interim president & CEO Rick Hinds said last year.

The facilities plan followed on the heels of UC Health’s $68 million investment into the UC Gardner Neuroscience Institute, housing UC Health’s nationally recognized Comprehensive Stroke Center.

The University of Cincinnati Medical Center broke ground on a new emergency department and surgical tower on Sept. 21, 2021. (Liz Dufour/Cincinnati Enquirer)

As well as the expanded Emergency Department, the plan called for the construction of a new front entrance, a new lobby, two new parking garages and a four-story building housing a new surgical pavilion.

Work was delayed by the pandemic but ultimately broke ground in late summer 2021.

UC Health unveiled the new main entrance and lobby last March and the surgical department expansion this February. The new Emergency Department building topped out last March. Hinds said it marked “a new day” for the hospital system.

A UC Health spokesperson did not immediately return our comment request.

