United Way of Greater Cincinnati leader working to help families overcome hardships

As the first female CEO of United Way Greater Cincinnati, Moira Weir is hoping to make a positive change that will benefit families for years to come.(United Way of Greater Cincinnati)
By Amber Jayanth
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Families across the Tri-State are struggling with financial hardships, but one organization is working to help ease some of the burdens.

Moira Weir has been the CEO and president of United Way of Greater Cincinnati for three years.

She says it has been a privilege to serve and her mission now is to deconstruct the systems that are continuing to hold families back.

When Weir took on the role of CEO at United Way of Greater Cincinnati in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, she was up against some challenges unseen by the organization before.

“When we were getting calls from people who were isolated and we were able to deliver supplies that they needed or take families to medical appointments,” recalls Weir. “If you think of the mistrust of the vaccine, we worked with the communities to educate them and made sure that they knew what the options were. Or when people were isolated because of sickness, you know, making sure they had social connectedness.”

Weir says her time working as a social worker with Hamilton County Job and Family Services helped prepare her for her current role, but she says it also taught her to have more compassion and empathy as she worked closely with families trying to improve their lives.

“Seeing a mom overcome perhaps an addiction and reuniting with her children,” says Weir. “I also saw so many children and youth overcome amazing struggles and come out really well in ways I thought I don’t know if they could have done that.”

However, Weir says she often sees those children who overcame so much still struggle into adulthood.

So, she’s now on a mission to make the transition smoother by creating changes in the system, connecting clients to more job training, financial literacy programs and any other skills to help future generations thrive.

As the first female CEO of United Way Greater Cincinnati, Weir is hoping to make a positive change that will benefit families for years to come.

“I feel really privileged to be in this role,” explains Weir. “I’ve always done what I’ve loved, so I think that’s helped me in my journey and hopefully I can set a good example. If you are passionate about what you do, whatever that is, it really makes a difference in how you show up at work and how you show up in the community.”

Weir says she will keep showing up every day to fight to improve their programs to help people live a life they’re proud of.

Breaking Through Series

This story is part of a weekly segment called Breaking Through.

FOX19 NOW will be highlighting those who are stepping forward to pave the way for a better future.

If you know a woman making a difference in the community, whether it’s a business, teaching, or volunteering, we want to hear from you.

Send an email to desk@fox19now.com with “Breaking Through” in the subject line.

