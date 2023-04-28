Before you dig: what to do before you buy a tree

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friday is Arbor Day, and people and organizations will be planting trees throughout the weekend.

However, before you plant a tree, there are some things to consider and tips to know.

Ben Necessary, the owner of Native Roots and ISA certified arborist and horticulturist, said before you purchase a tree or even start digging, you’ll need to know what purpose the tree will serve, saying, “What are the goals of the tree that you’re putting in the ground? Is it for shade? Is it for flowers? Is it for wildlife or birds in the springtime or birds in the wintertime?”

Necessary also said that you’ll need to determine if the tree you plant is native or non-native and if the soil on your property can sustain the tree you want.

Once you find out the reason for planting, Necessary adds that you’ll need to, “look up in the air and to look down at the ground. Most of our planting is done in the urban situation, so there’s utility lines; power lines are everywhere... service lines to homes... people’s property lines are important to look at and then the utility lines underground.”

Once you know the tree you want, the environment that it will be in and that it’ll have adequate space to grow, you may be worried about the weather damaging or killing the tree.

According to Necessary, trees and shrubs in late April aren’t likely to be killed by cold conditions, but could cause damage, saying, “When we’re not getting a hard freeze below 32 (degrees Fahrenheit), typically what you’re going to see damage to from the cold with our woody plants, many of our trees and shrubs is damage to the flowers.”

If you are looking for more information about trees, shrubs, or other plant or gardening questions, Necessary said that at Native Roots, they, “always have one good horticulturalist on staff and a couple of good budding horticulturalists that are learning,” to help.

To learn more about Native Roots in Anderson Township, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.