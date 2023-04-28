Bengals take defensive end Myles Murphy in first round of NFL Draft

This story is being updated.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Defensive end Myles Murphy is a Cincinnati Bengal.

The Bengals selected the Clemson pass rusher with the 28th overall selection in the NFL Draft.

Murphy is the first defensive lineman the Bengals have drafted in the first round since 2001, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Other notable players still on the board when the Bengals picked include Georgia defensive end Nolan Smith, Penn State cornerback Joey Porter and Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer.

Cincinnati entered the night in the enviable position of not having any glaring needs. It’s already a “championship roster,” head coach Zac Taylor said at Paycor Stadium.

But the club could have looked to add young talent and depth at cornerback, defensive line, defensive end, running back, offensive line or tight end.

Earlier in the night, Cincinnati-native Paris Johnson Jr., an offensive tackle from Ohio State, went sixth overall to the Arizona Cardinals.

He played at St. Xavier High School and Princeton High School, where he won the Anthony Muñoz Award, given to the best high-school lineman in the country, in 2019.

Johnson is the first Cincinnati product to go in the top 10 since 2012, when Luke Keuchly went ninth.

He’s the highest NFL draft pick from the Cincinnati area since Steve Niehaus, a Moeller High School alumnus, was taken second overall in 1976 out of Notre Dame.

Draft Picks

1) Carolina Panthers (from Chicago) - Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

2) Houston Texans - C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

3) Houston Texans (from Arizona) - Will Anderson Jr., OLB, Alabama

4) Indianapolis Colts - Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

5) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver) - Devin Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

6) Arizona Cardinals (From Detroit through L.A.) - Paris Johnson Jr., OL, Ohio State

7) Las Vegas Raiders - Tyree Wilson, DE, Texas Tech

8) Atlanta Falcons - Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

9) Philadelphia Eagles (from Carolina through Chicago) - Jalen Carter, DE, Georgia

10) Chicago Bears (from New Orleans through Philly) - Darnell Wright, OL, Tennessee

11) Tennessee Titans - Peter Skoronski, OL, Northwestern

12) Detroit Lions (from Cleveland through Houston and Arizona) - Jahmir Gibbs, RB, Alabama

13) Green Bay Packers (from N.Y. Jets) - Lukas Van Ness, DE, Iowa

14) Pittsburgh Steeler (from New England) - Broderick Jones, OL, Georgia

15) New York Jets (from Green Bay) - Will McDonald, LB, Iowa State

16) Washington Commanders - Emmanuel Forbes, DB, Mississippi State

17) New England (from Pittsburgh) - Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

18) Detroit Lions - Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa

19) Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Calijah Kancey, DT, Pitt

20) Seattle Seahawks - Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

21) Los Angeles Chargers - Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

22) Baltimore Ravens - Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

23) Minnesota Vikings - Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal

24) New York Giants (from Jacksonville) - Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland

25) Buffalo Bills (from N.Y. Giants through Jacksonville) - Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah

26) Dallas Cowboys - Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan

