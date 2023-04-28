Cincinnati-area native Michael Mayer headed to Las Vegas

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Notre Dame grad and CovCath alumnus Michael Mayer will play next year in black and silver.

The Las Vegas Raiders picked Mayer with the 35th overall pick in the second round of the NFL Draft Friday night.

Many Bengals fans had been hopeful Cincinnati would take Mayer in the first round, or that he would drop to them in the second, adding another weapon for quarterback Joe Burrow.

It wasn’t to be, as Mayer heads to the desert following his record-breaking career in South Bend.

Vegas got a great one ✨



The 35th pick in the second round is in and @MMayer1001 is with the @Raiders!#NFLDraft | #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/ILf9vE6TYD — The Fighting Irish (@FightingIrish) April 28, 2023

He becomes the first Northern Kentucky player drafted since Holy Cross’ Derrick Barnes was taken by Detroit in 2021.

The Bengals pick at 60.

Cov Cath product Michael Mayer drafted No. 35 overall by the Las Vegas Raiders.



Not a bad landing spot for Big Mike. @fox19 — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) April 28, 2023

