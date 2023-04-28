Cincinnati Police Impound Lot closing this weekend ‘due to personnel shortage’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Police Impound Lot will be closed this weekend “due to a personnel shortage,” according to the police department’s website and Facebook page.

Vehicle owners will not be charged the normal $25 storage fee on both Saturday and Sunday.

Vehicles are typically impounded (towed) for traffic, parking, or criminal offenses at the impound lot on Spring Grove Avenue in Camp Washington.

“Due to a Personnel Shortage, the Cincinnati Police Impound lot will be closed Saturday, April 29, 2023, and Sunday, April 30, 2023. Storage fees will not be assessed on these dates. Impound will reopen to the public on Monday, May 1, 2023, at 7 a.m.,” Cincinnati police posted on the department’s Facebook page Thursday.

Here are the new hours, according to the city’s website

Open six days a week

Monday-Friday: Police Impound is open to the public from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

If the vehicle must be towed Monday-Friday, the owner and tow truck must be present at Police Impound before 3:00 p.m.. No tow trucks are permitted on the impound lot after 3:00 p.m.

Saturday: Police Impound is open to the public from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

If the vehicle must be towed on Saturday, the owner and tow truck must be present at Police Impound before 11:00 a.m. No tow trucks are permitted on the impound lot after 11:00 a.m.

Sunday: Police Impound is closed. Storage Fees will not be charged for Sunday. Police announced this change late last year.

The public can call the Impound Lot at 513-352-6370 for information related to towed vehicles.

It’s not immediately clear how much money the police department will be losing by reducing its operating hours and days.

FOX19 NOW is reaching out to police officials for comment and will update this story throughout the day.

Here are the basic charges for impoundment (not including sales tax), according to the police department website:

Towing - $190

Storage - $25 plus tax per day (except Sundays)

Processing fee - $25 (added on the business day following impoundment -certified letter fee mailed to registered owner)

Extended storage fee - $75 plus tax (added if the vehicle is not retrieved within 5 days of the mailing of the certified letter -see processing fee)

The Cincinnati Police Department is down about 100 officers, according to its own figures.

Earlier this month, FOX19 NOW learned that several officers were being moved out of “preferred assignments” to patrol starting Sunday, April 30.

“Due to the staffing shortages we are currently experiencing, it is necessary to reallocate numerous sworn personnel from preferred assignments to patrol assignments,” Police Chief Teresa Theetge wrote in a memo to command staff.

The police department is looking for more ways to recruit to avoid an anticipated big drop in officers in 2029, the chief said in a March 21 presentation before City Council’s Law and Governance Committee.

CPD estimates around 16 officers will leave each year for nonretirement-related terminations and needs to add 60 in each recruiting class every nine months, she said.

Total Cincinnati police forecast. (Cincinnati police department)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.