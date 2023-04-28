Cincinnati Zoo hiring aerial guides for its high-climbing attraction

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - If you’re looking for a seasonal job, the Cincinnati Zoo is hiring for one of its high-climbing attractions.

Kanga Klimb opened in 2021 and will open for the 2023 season on Memorial Day Weekend. It features 50 different obstacles suspended above Roo Valley.

The zoo is hiring aerial guides for the summer and fall seasons.

Rocky Laabs is the manager of visitor experience at Cincinnati Zoo.

Laaba so one of the perks of being an aerial guide is seeing people work to overcome their challenges.

“For me, it’s really just watching people overcome a challenge,” says Laabs. “So, you might come to the zoo to see Fiona, or the stick bugs or the foxes, but then you get on the course and you overcome something you didn’t think you could do. And that’s been really rewarding and just amazing.”

Not only can you come here during your zoo visit for an additional cost. It’s $18 for zoo members and $21 for non-members. You must be at least four years old and at least 60″ tall to go without a guide, but you could also come with a group of people.

“We’re really pushing for team building and bonding programs,” says Laabs. “So, if you have a large group we’d love to get them on the course. The course itself is a great way to do team bonding. If not and everyone meets the course requirements we can do camp activities.”

If you would like more information about becoming an aerial guide or the hours of Kanga Klimb you can find that here.

