Cloudy and dry for most Friday, isolated rain chances this weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mostly cloudy skies are expected on Friday afternoon with drier air continuing to move in. We can’t rule out an isolated shower east of I-71 through 5 p.m., but most of the tri-state will stay dry for the remainder of the day. Highs will be in the low-to-mid 60s.

Saturday morning will start off with mostly cloudy conditions and temperatures in the upper 40s, but will warm up into the upper 60s with a mix of sun and clouds. Though most of the day is dry, there will be scattered showers moving in from west to east beginning after 5 p.m. and continuing through the overnight hours. This will end well before dawn on Sunday.

Sunday will also start off dry with mostly cloudy skies, but rain chances increase around midday and continue into the afternoon on and off. Sunday will also be cooler thanks to breezy west winds as afternoon highs will only be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Isolated shower chances continue early next week with Monday being the coolest day of the extended forecast. Highs will only be in the low 50s under cloudy skies and breezy conditions.

Drier air moves in Monday night into Tuesday, though clouds will stick around the tri-state and keep afternoon highs will remain in the 50s along with gusty north winds.

Warmer air will begin to be noticeable starting Wednesday as sunshine is expected. Thursday will be warm once again as afternoon thermometers will reach the upper 60s and low 70s.

There will be opportunities for patchy frost during the middle of next week, but freezing conditions are NOT expected in the tri-state.

Through the second week of May, the FOX19 NOW viewing area will see drier than normal conditions and cooler than normal conditions.

