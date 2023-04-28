CPD investigating after officer accused of racist comment

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati’s police chief says an internal investigation is underway following allegations by the Cincinnati NAACP that a white officer made a racist comment to an African American officer as he returned to street patrol after being on desk duty.

“A white officer noticed the reassignment and said to the African American officer, ‘So, the Master let you back in the field today,’” Joe Mallory, president of the Cincinnati NAACP, wrote in a statement Friday.

“This language is abhorrent and unacceptable. Incidents like this are happening far too frequently within CPD. This is proof positive that ongoing and continued racial sensitivity education is required,” Mallory said.

In addition, the statement says that the NAACP demands swift action and that the officer receives the appropriate discipline.

“We call on the leaders of CPD to review their training and require additional sensitivity training and education to address this ongoing problem,” Mallory wrote.

In a statement, The Cincinnati Fraternal Order of Police Queen City Lodge identifies the officer who is alleged to have made the comment as Kurtis Latham and the other officer as Bakari Shaw.

Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge says she ordered an internal investigation immediately after the allegation was brought to her attention.

“As Police Chief, it is my duty and responsibility to ensure that any allegation of misconduct by any member of this organization is thoroughly and completely investigated, regardless of the circumstances,” Theetge wrote in a statement.

The chief says the officer has been placed back on desk duty as is standard procedure while the investigation is ongoing.

“Under my leadership, all personnel of the Cincinnati Police Department will always be held to a high standard of professionalism to ensure we earn and maintain the trust of the citizens we serve,” Theetge said.

The Cincinnati FOP says Officer Latham “had a friendly work relationship with Officer Bakari Shaw.”

“Last Sunday, Officer Latham noticed at roll call that Officer Shaw was returning to patrol duties, which is what officers call working ‘in the field.’ Officer Latham, in joking fashion to his colleague Officer Shaw, remarked, ‘I see the master has you back in the field with us,’” the statement says.

The FOP says Officer Latham realizes the words he used can be seen as offensive or racist and he’s tried to contact Officer Shaw to offer that apology in person.

“Officer Latham hopes to work with Officer Shaw and department leaders to educate both himself and others on the importance of choosing words more carefully,” the FOP statement says.

Sentinel Police Association President Danita Pettis says fellow African American officers were also offended as word about Officer Latham’s comment spread through CPD.

“The hope of a more harmonious culture has been derailed as the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD) responds to yet another internal, racial incident. On April 23, 2023, a Caucasian police officer, denigrated an African American patrol officer by using racially insensitive and offensive language,” Pettis wrote in a statement.

The SPA was established in 1968 to address the primary issues of police reform, police corruption, police brutality and racial discrimination, according to the Cincinnati Herald.

“CPD beliefs, culture, or norms that create or proliferate racial insensitivity must not be tolerated but addressed and that culture corrected,” Pettis said.

She wrote that the SPA is hopeful for a change in culture following Chief Theete’s initial response to the allegations.

“the Sentinel’s position is that nothing short of a complete and thorough investigation of this latest incident, followed by immediate and appropriate disciplinary action will truly reflect CPD’s commitment to an improved culture,” Pettis said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.