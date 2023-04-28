Deadly shooting in OTR

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are on the scene investigating a deadly shooting in Over-the-Rhine early Friday.

Officers responded to East Liberty and Main streets around 2:30 a.m. after receiving a report of a man shot in the chest laying in the street.

A man in his 20s was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and was pronounced dead, police said.

Police are blocking roads in the area.

