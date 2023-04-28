Dylan Mulvaney breaks silence, addresses backlash: ‘Dehumanization has never fixed anything’

CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - After facing backlash for her recent brand partnership with Bud Light, transgender actor and TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney posted a message to her Instagram followers, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

“I’m going to try to leave gender out of this, since that’s how we found ourselves here,” Mulvaney began in the video to her 1.8 million followers.

She said she has stayed offline the last few weeks, adding that the attention she received and the amount of people talking about her was “so loud that I didn’t feel a part of the conversation.”

The University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music alumna partnered with Bud Light and Nike in early April for sponsored social media posts, the Enquirer reports. Fans sent their support to Mulvaney in the comments, while others criticized the partnerships and said they would boycott the brands.

Since the controversy with Mulvaney began, two Anheuser-Busch executives have taken a leave of absence from the company: Daniel Blake, who was in charge of the marketing for Anheuser-Busch’s mainstream brands and Alissa Heinerscheid, who oversaw Bud Light marketing. Anheuser-Busch is Bud Light’s parent company.

Dylan Mulvaney addressed backlash via Instagram: ‘Dehumanization has never fixed anything’

Mulvaney shared her experience growing up with a conservative family and the importance of her faith, which she said she is “really trying to hold on to right now.”

“I think it’s okay to be frustrated with someone and confused, but what I’m really struggling with is the need to dehumanize and to be cruel. I don’t think that’s right. Dehumanization has never fixed anything in human history, ever, and I’m embarrassed to even tell you this, but I was nervous that you were going to start believing those things they were saying about me, since it is so loud,” Mulvaney said in the video. “But I’m just going to go ahead and trust that the people who know me and my heart won’t listen to that noise.”

Mulvaney said she is interested in getting back to making people laugh and wants to continue learning. She also wants to share parts of herself online that have nothing to do with her identity going forward.

“I don’t know if reincarnation is a thing, but in my next life I would love to be someone non-confrontational and non-controversial,” she added.

Copyright 2023 Enquirer. All rights reserved.