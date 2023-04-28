FBI working to identify, locate Jane Doe victims of serial killer Samuel Little

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - More than two years after one of the most notorious serial killers in United States history died in prison, investigators are still trying to identify and find many of his victims, and some have connections to the Tri-State.

For 35 years, serial killer Samuel Little traveled from state to state, taking the lives of vulnerable victims by strangling them to death.

In some cases, Little was convicted of his crimes. In 2019, he pleaded guilty to killing two women in Hamilton County. He admitted that he had picked up a woman named Anna Stewart in Over-the-Rhine in October 1981, before he murdered her and dumped her body in Grove City, Ohio.

Little killed the other Hamilton County victim in 1974, but her name is not known, and her body has never been found. That is still the case for dozens of women, as Little confessed to killing 93.

Little created sketches of the victims who remain unidentified, which investigators hope will help them locate and identify them. The Hamilton County Jane Doe is known only as a black woman wearing a wig, described by Little as the “tall girl he put by the highway sign.”

There is another unnamed victim tied to to the Tri-State. The FBI believes Little killed a 25-year-old white woman in 1984. Little said he met her in Columbus and then left her body in northern Kentucky, possibly in Covington.

Little died in prison in December 2020, while serving a life sentence in California, leaving investigators to try to find the woman on their own.

They want people to know that Little’s recollection of dates was not always accurate, but if you recognize a sketch, or a detail triggers your memory, they are urging you to come forward in hopes of one day properly laying the women to rest.

If you have any information on Little’s victims, contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip online.

