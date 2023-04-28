Former Bengal Giovani Bernard announces retirement

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Former Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday.

Bernard posted a heartfelt message on Twitter, thanking teammates, coaches, front office personnel and many others.

10 years ago, I came into this league grateful. Grateful for what God has done for me to get to that moment and to celebrate all the obstacles that were overcome. And now fast forward 10 years, I leave humbled. Humbled by the experiences, relationships, and memories that have pic.twitter.com/DmHA8jqC6e — Giovani Bernard (@G_Bernard25) April 28, 2023

Bernard, who became a fan favorite of Bengals fans, played 10 seasons in the NFL.

He was drafted by Cincinnati in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

The Bengals congratulated Bernard and thanked him.

Thankful to be a part of your journey, @G_Bernard25.



Congrats on your retirement! https://t.co/oHQbluEBTV — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) April 28, 2023

Bernard spent his first eight seasons with the Bengals before signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021.

At 31 years old, he appeared in just eight games for Tampa Bay in what would be his final season in the NFL.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.