Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Former Bengal Giovani Bernard announces retirement

Cincinnati Bengals' Giovani Bernard (25) reacts after running for a touchdown during the first...
Cincinnati Bengals' Giovani Bernard (25) reacts after running for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Former Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday.

Bernard posted a heartfelt message on Twitter, thanking teammates, coaches, front office personnel and many others.

Bernard, who became a fan favorite of Bengals fans, played 10 seasons in the NFL.

He was drafted by Cincinnati in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

The Bengals congratulated Bernard and thanked him.

Bernard spent his first eight seasons with the Bengals before signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021.

At 31 years old, he appeared in just eight games for Tampa Bay in what would be his final season in the NFL.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff's deputies on the Ohio River Monday night where a body was recovered.
Body recovered from Ohio River identified
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, former Cincinnati mayor & TV icon, dead at 79
Timothy McNally Sr., 57, of Cleves is facing charges of felonious assault and domestic violence.
Dad struck son in head with ax: court docs
Jack Brown's website does not give any details but says the Over-the-Rhine location closed on...
Over-the-Rhine burger joint abruptly closes
The Highland County Sheriff's Office doesn't use its body cameras, Sheriff Donald Barrera says.
Sheriff ordered sergeant now charged with killing suspect to stop wearing body camera

Latest News

Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy (98) tries to get past Louisville offensive lineman Trevor...
Bengals take defensive end Myles Murphy in first round of NFL Draft
Paycor Stadium
Betting big on the NFL Draft
Cincinnati Reds' Jonathan India hits an RBI sacrifice fly during the fourth inning of a...
Reds fight back again, earn first series since opening weekend
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has had some great lines this season.
Bengals exercise 5th-year option on Joe Burrow’s contract