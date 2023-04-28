Hamilton County could hike taxes on Airbnbs, short-term rentals

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Board of Commissioners is considering raising taxes on short-term rentals to bring them in line with taxes on hotel guests.

There are an estimated 1,300 properties in the county for overnight and temporary rental on sites like Airbnb and VRBO. It’s a number that grows every year.

“We’re looking to level the playing field so that someone coming in to stay at a hotel is paying at least more, or a similar rate, to someone staying at a short-term rental,” Hamilton County Senior Policy Manager Marc von Allmen said.

Allmen presented the proposal to the Hamilton County Convention Facilities Authority Friday.

Under the proposal, short-term rentals would be taxed at the same 6.5 percent rate levied under the county’s transient occupancy tax.

Because CIncinnati has its own 7 percent lodgings tax, the rate for short-term rentals in the city would be 13.5 percent.

That’s below the rate for a hotel booking, which is 18.3 percent in Cincinnati.

County leaders say the tax increase would bring in an additional $400,000 annually using conservative estimates.

The money would fund operations for the Cincinnati Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, pay for improvements to the Duke Energy Convention Center and the Sharonville Convention Center and support communities in Hamilton County that have hotels.

The proposal would have to be approved by the Board of Commissioners.

If approved, it would be automatically applied to a user’s bill at checkout beginning on Jan. 1, 2024.

