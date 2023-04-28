Contests
How you can win free tickets to see Taylor Swift at Paycor

Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.(Ashley Landis | AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - If you are still in search of Taylor Swift tickets, this is your chance.

The Community Blood Center is giving away two tickets to Swift’s June 30 concert at Paycor Stadium as part of their “You’ve Got Good Blood” drive.

All you have to do is register to donate blood between May 1 and May 31 at any Community Blood Center blood drive, or the CBC Dayton Donation Center, and you’ll automatically be entered in the ticket drawing, the blood center explained.

Make an appointment online or call 937-461-3220 or use the Donor Time app.

Blood donation requirements:

  • Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name.
  • Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID cards.
  • Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

