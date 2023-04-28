Contests
Kings Island shutting down popular ride

Kings Island is decommissioning and removing its Pipeline Paradise after more than two decades, Vice President and General Manager Mike Koontz announced Thursday.(Liz Dufour | The Cincinnati Enquirer)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - Kings Island is decommissioning and removing its Pipeline Paradise after more than two decades, Vice President and General Manager Mike Koontz announced Thursday.

For 24 years, Koontz said the waterpark ride “has provided many guests and avid fans with enjoyment and the opportunity to learn how to ‘surf’ and meet new friends with a similar passion.”

The decision to close Pipeline Paradise was not an easy one as Koontz acknowledged the pleas from park-goers to keep the ride open.

When deciding whether or not to close a ride, like Pipeline Paradise, Koontz said a lot has to be considered: costs, reliability, and future park developments.

[Top 10 retired Kings Island rides we miss the most]

Nearly a year ago, Kings Island announced the Slingshot was closing for good.

