Man found shot to death near school in OTR

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are on the scene investigating a deadly shooting in Over-the-Rhine early Friday.

Officers responded to East Liberty and Main streets shortly before 2:30 a.m. after receiving a report of a man shot in the chest laying in the street near Rothenberg Academy.

The victim, who was in his 20s, was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

CPD confirming a man is dead after an overnight shooting on Main Street in OTR. An unusual element in this in that no shell casings were found on the scene. At this time no motive, no suspects. I’m LIVE this morning on @FOX19 with the breaking developments pic.twitter.com/lK4WSoiZus — Jordan Vilines (@JordanVilinesTV) April 28, 2023

Police said there are no apparent witnesses and this may be a possible robbery.

Roads are blocked in the area.

