Man indicted for sexual abuse of coworker at NKY Dollar General

WALTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Dollar General manager in Northern Kentucky has been indicted for sexually abusing a coworker, according to court documents.

Christopher Henderson is accused of abusing the victim at the Dollar General Distribution Center in Walton from August to October of 2022, the documents state.

Court documents say the abuse started with comments about the victim’s body and then escalated to the point of Henderson brushing across her or slapping her bottom.

The document says the victim went to a supply room and had her hands full of supplies when Henderson put his hands down her yoga pants and underwear.

Henderson told her no one would see because the room wasn’t recorded, according to the court documents.

He later said, “Hey, everything is cool, right? Because you don’t want to move positions to go to the warehouse, right?” the documents read.

The records claim Henderson also would ask her to pull her shirt down so he could see her tattoo.

Three weeks later, the victim went to the supply room again, and this time Henderson put his hands up her shirt, court documents state.

The victim then asked a male coworker to go with her.

The record says Henderson called her into his office and asked her to move her shorts to the side so he could see what kind of underwear she was wearing.

Henderson asked her to go to the server room and said, “I am your boss; I need you to go to the server room,” the documents explain.

She went and he then put his hands under her shirt and later touched himself in front of her, according to the court documents.

Court documents say she went to HR, and they gave her three options:

You can come back and work in the same department as Chris your boss.

You can come back and work in a different department, but no guarantee you won’t see Chris.

You can take an unpaid leave of absence.

The documents say the victim resigned because she did not want to see Henderson.

According to police, when law enforcement first called Henderson, he hung up on investigators and later blocked their number.

FOX19 NOW has reached out to the Dollar General Distribution Center to ask them about their sexual harassment policy. They declined to comment and said not to call back.

Multiple emails have been sent to Dollar General’s corporate office, but they have not responded.

Henderson has not responded to FOX19 NOW’s calls.

It is unclear if he is still employed by Dollar General.

