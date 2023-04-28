Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Man accused of pistol-whipping McDonald’s manager indicted on 18 felony charges

Sharonville police say they are searching for the suspect who pistol-whipped a McDonald’s store...
Sharonville police say they are searching for the suspect who pistol-whipped a McDonald’s store manager during an attempted robbery early Sunday.(FOX19 NOW)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - A Hamilton County Grand Jury indicted a Cincinnati man Friday morning after he allegedly kidnapped and pistol-whipped a McDonald’s manager on April 15.

Byron Harrington, 54, is facing a total of 18 felony charges, including aggravated robbery, felonious assault, kidnapping and having weapons while under disability.

According to the Sharonville Police Department, Harrington, allegedly struck the McDonald’s manager over the head several times with a gun, bound her ankles with zip ties and then forced her to try and open the store’s safe.

When employees began to arrive at the store on E. Kemper Road, the suspect fled, police said.

RELATED | Man accused of tying up employees in multiple armed robberies

Police say some of these charges stem from additional robberies that occurred in Norwood.

For those who have more information about the incident, please contact Sharonville police at 513-563-1147.

Byron Harrington is accused of multiple robberies in Hamilton County, police say.
Byron Harrington is accused of multiple robberies in Hamilton County, police say.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, former Cincinnati mayor & TV icon, dead at 79
Sheriff's deputies on the Ohio River Monday night where a body was recovered.
Body recovered from Ohio River identified
Timothy McNally Sr., 57, of Cleves is facing charges of felonious assault and domestic violence.
Dad struck son in head with ax: court docs
Jack Brown's website does not give any details but says the Over-the-Rhine location closed on...
Over-the-Rhine burger joint abruptly closes
The Highland County Sheriff's Office doesn't use its body cameras, Sheriff Donald Barrera says.
Sheriff ordered sergeant now charged with killing suspect to stop wearing body camera

Latest News

(Left) Dylan Mulvaney arrives at the premiere of "Reboot" on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at the Fox...
Dylan Mulvaney breaks silence, addresses backlash: ‘Dehumanization has never fixed anything’
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
How you can win free tickets to see Taylor Swift at Paycor
Christopher Henderson is accused of abusing the victim at the Dollar General Distribution...
Man indicted for sexual abuse of coworker at NKY Dollar General
Westbound Norwood Lateral is shut down past Paddock Road due to a crash early Friday.
Wet roads for morning commute