Man accused of pistol-whipping McDonald’s manager indicted on 18 felony charges

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - A Hamilton County Grand Jury indicted a Cincinnati man Friday morning after he allegedly kidnapped and pistol-whipped a McDonald’s manager on April 15.

Byron Harrington, 54, is facing a total of 18 felony charges, including aggravated robbery, felonious assault, kidnapping and having weapons while under disability.

According to the Sharonville Police Department, Harrington, allegedly struck the McDonald’s manager over the head several times with a gun, bound her ankles with zip ties and then forced her to try and open the store’s safe.

When employees began to arrive at the store on E. Kemper Road, the suspect fled, police said.

Police say some of these charges stem from additional robberies that occurred in Norwood.

For those who have more information about the incident, please contact Sharonville police at 513-563-1147.

Byron Harrington is accused of multiple robberies in Hamilton County, police say. (Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

