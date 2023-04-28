Middle school student arrested after making threat, superintendent says

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A East Clinton Middle School student was arrested for making a threat that ultimately led to an early dismissal for the middle school and high school, according to East Clinton School Superintendent Eric Magee.

The nature of the threat is unknown, but Magee told FOX19 NOW a middle school student alerted the principal that a classmate made a verbal threat.

The district placed the middle school and high school on lockdown so the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office could investigate, the superintendent explained.

No weapons were found, he said.

The student accused of making the threat was arrested at the school, according to Magee.

Superintendent Magee says he decided to dismiss middle school and high school students early.

