Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Middle school student arrested after making threat, superintendent says

East Clinton Middle School and East Clinton High School were dismissed early for the day.
East Clinton Middle School and East Clinton High School were dismissed early for the day.(Clemens v. Vogelsang / CC BY 2.0)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A East Clinton Middle School student was arrested for making a threat that ultimately led to an early dismissal for the middle school and high school, according to East Clinton School Superintendent Eric Magee.

The nature of the threat is unknown, but Magee told FOX19 NOW a middle school student alerted the principal that a classmate made a verbal threat.

The district placed the middle school and high school on lockdown so the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office could investigate, the superintendent explained.

No weapons were found, he said.

The student accused of making the threat was arrested at the school, according to Magee.

Superintendent Magee says he decided to dismiss middle school and high school students early.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff's deputies on the Ohio River Monday night where a body was recovered.
Body recovered from Ohio River identified
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, former Cincinnati mayor & TV icon, dead at 79
Timothy McNally Sr., 57, of Cleves is facing charges of felonious assault and domestic violence.
Dad struck son in head with ax: court docs
Jack Brown's website does not give any details but says the Over-the-Rhine location closed on...
Over-the-Rhine burger joint abruptly closes
The Highland County Sheriff's Office doesn't use its body cameras, Sheriff Donald Barrera says.
Sheriff ordered sergeant now charged with killing suspect to stop wearing body camera

Latest News

Man killed in Over-the-Rhine Shooting
Man killed in Over-the-Rhine Shooting
The Cincinnati Zoo named one of their penguin chicks "Larkin" after the former Cincinnati Reds...
Cincinnati Zoo names penguin chick after former Reds player
(Left) Dylan Mulvaney arrives at the premiere of "Reboot" on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at the Fox...
Dylan Mulvaney breaks silence, addresses backlash: ‘Dehumanization has never fixed anything’
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
How you can win free tickets to see Taylor Swift at Paycor