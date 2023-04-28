Contests
Officer accused of punching ‘irate’ woman at McDonald’s
By Mike Schell
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Dayton area police officer is facing assault charges after video appears to show him punching a woman in the face several times at a McDonald’s.

The incident happened after the woman became upset when she did not get a slice of cheese on Big Mac.

The officer in the case is being represented by a prominent Cincinnati defense attorney, Stu Matthews, who says the woman became “irate” during the situation.

FOX19 NOW’s Mike Schell spoke with Matthews and the attorney representing the woman. He has more on the story.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation filed misdemeanor assault charges against Butler Township Sgt. Todd Stanley, which he pleaded not guilty to at his arraignment.

He remains on paid administrative leave until the court process is complete.

