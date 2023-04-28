Outdoor movie festival comes to Greater Cincinnati for the summer, fall

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - People from all over the Tri-State will be able to enjoy a movie with local brews, wines and food under the summer sky at NightLight 513, a social cinema festival.

Starting June 1, anyone 21 years or older can gather at Covington Plaza for what is essentially a giant picnic.

According to the organizers of NightLight, each event is supposed to highlight the Queen City’s special features by rotating Ohio and Northern Kentucky craft breweries and local food trucks.

Ticket prices vary depending on when they are purchased.

Type of ticket Price Number of Events You Can Attend General Admission $9.99 One event Early Entry $14.99 One event Day-Of Ticket Purchase $17.99 One event Season Pass Holder $84 Nine events

Benefits of buying a season pass include:

Admission to all nine events

Each ticket equates to $9.33

Pass holders will receive early entry for priority seating, bar and food

Pass holders can vote on future NightLife movies

NightLight 513 will occur on select Thursdays and Fridays throughout the summer and fall.

Each event will feature 8-10 local food trucks with a wide variety of craft beer and wines.

What should you bring?

Blankets and pillows

Lawn chairs that have a low back

A tarp or a sheet to sit on

A valid 21+ ID

Water bottles are permitted, but they must be clear with plain still water only

What should you not bring?

Anything glass

Tall chairs or chairs higher than 34 inches from the ground to the top of the chair

Candles, barbecues or open flames

Pets

Outside food, alcohol or beverages (that aren’t water in a clear plastic bottle)

Coolers

What is the schedule for each event?

Early Entry Gates Open/Food Truck & Bar opens - 7:00 a.m.

General Admission Gates Open - 7:30 a.m.

Feature Moving Screening - Sundown around 9 p.m.

Last Call for Food & Beverages - 30 minutes before the film ends

Once customers have entered the venue, they are not allowed to leave and come back in.

NightLight does not refund, exchange or transfer tickets even if it is raining outside.

For more information on this event, visit NightLight’s website.

