Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Outdoor movie festival comes to Greater Cincinnati for the summer, fall

Local food trucks line up in Downtown Cincinnati.
Local food trucks line up in Downtown Cincinnati.(Phil Didion)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - People from all over the Tri-State will be able to enjoy a movie with local brews, wines and food under the summer sky at NightLight 513, a social cinema festival.

Starting June 1, anyone 21 years or older can gather at Covington Plaza for what is essentially a giant picnic.

According to the organizers of NightLight, each event is supposed to highlight the Queen City’s special features by rotating Ohio and Northern Kentucky craft breweries and local food trucks.

Ticket prices vary depending on when they are purchased.

Type of ticketPriceNumber of Events You Can Attend
General Admission$9.99One event
Early Entry$14.99One event
Day-Of Ticket Purchase$17.99One event
Season Pass Holder$84Nine events

Benefits of buying a season pass include:

  • Admission to all nine events
  • Each ticket equates to $9.33
  • Pass holders will receive early entry for priority seating, bar and food
  • Pass holders can vote on future NightLife movies

NightLight 513 will occur on select Thursdays and Fridays throughout the summer and fall.

Each event will feature 8-10 local food trucks with a wide variety of craft beer and wines.

What should you bring?

  • Blankets and pillows
  • Lawn chairs that have a low back
  • A tarp or a sheet to sit on
  • A valid 21+ ID
  • Water bottles are permitted, but they must be clear with plain still water only

What should you not bring?

  • Anything glass
  • Tall chairs or chairs higher than 34 inches from the ground to the top of the chair
  • Candles, barbecues or open flames
  • Pets
  • Outside food, alcohol or beverages (that aren’t water in a clear plastic bottle)
  • Coolers

What is the schedule for each event?

  • Early Entry Gates Open/Food Truck & Bar opens - 7:00 a.m.
  • General Admission Gates Open - 7:30 a.m.
  • Feature Moving Screening - Sundown around 9 p.m.
  • Last Call for Food & Beverages - 30 minutes before the film ends

Once customers have entered the venue, they are not allowed to leave and come back in.

NightLight does not refund, exchange or transfer tickets even if it is raining outside.

For more information on this event, visit NightLight’s website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff's deputies on the Ohio River Monday night where a body was recovered.
Body recovered from Ohio River identified
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, former Cincinnati mayor & TV icon, dead at 79
Timothy McNally Sr., 57, of Cleves is facing charges of felonious assault and domestic violence.
Dad struck son in head with ax: court docs
Jack Brown's website does not give any details but says the Over-the-Rhine location closed on...
Over-the-Rhine burger joint abruptly closes
The Highland County Sheriff's Office doesn't use its body cameras, Sheriff Donald Barrera says.
Sheriff ordered sergeant now charged with killing suspect to stop wearing body camera

Latest News

Kanga Klimb opened in 2021 and will open for the 2023 season on Memorial Day Weekend.
Cincinnati Zoo hiring aerial guides for its high-climbing attraction
Cincinnati Bengals' Giovani Bernard (25) reacts after running for a touchdown during the first...
Former Bengal Giovani Bernard announces retirement
Kings Island is decommissioning and removing its Pipeline Paradise after more than two decades,...
Kings Island shutting down popular ride
East Clinton Middle School and East Clinton High School were dismissed early for the day.
Middle school student arrested after making threat, superintendent says