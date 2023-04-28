Contests
Paris Johnson becomes highest-ever NFL draft pick from Cincinnati in modern era

The Bengals pick 28th Thursday night in Kansas City.
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard runs back a fumble for a touchdown against the...
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard runs back a fumble for a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium.(Sam Greene/The Enquirer)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Who will the Bengals take with the 28th pick in the NFL Draft? We’re about to find out.

Cincinnati enters the night in the enviable position of not having any glaring needs. It’s already a “championship roster,” head coach Zac Taylor said Thursday night at Paycor Stadium.

But the club could look to add young talent at cornerback, defensive line, defensive end, running back, offensive line or tight end.

Cincinnati-native Paris Johnson Jr., an offensive tackle from Ohio State, went sixth overall to the Arizona Cardinals.

He played at St. Xavier High School and Princeton High School, where he won the Anthony Muñoz Award, given to the best high-school lineman in the country, in 2019.

Johnson is the first Cincinnati product to go in the top 10 since 2012, when Luke Keuchly went ninth.

He’s also the highest-ever NFL draft pick from the Cincinnati area in the modern era, according to FOX19′s Jeremy Rauch.

Another Tri-State native, former Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer could also go in the first round.

[Bryce Young taken at No. 1 in NFL draft by Panthers]

Draft Picks

1) Carolina Panthers (from Chicago) - Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

2) Houston Texans - C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

3) Houston Texans (from Arizona) - Will Anderson Jr., OLB, Alabama

4) Indianapolis Colts - Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

5) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver) - Devin Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

6) Arizona Cardinals (From Detroit through L.A.) - Paris Johnson Jr., OL, Ohio State

7) Las Vegas Raiders - Tyree Wilson, DE, Texas Tech

8) Atlanta Falcons - Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

9) Philadelphia Eagles (from Carolina through Chicago) - Jalen Carter, DE, Georgia

10) Chicago Bears (from New Orleans through Philly) - Darnell Wright, OL, Tennessee

11) Tennessee Titans -

12) Arizona Cardinals (from Cleveland through Houston) -

13) Green Bay Packers (from N.Y. Jets) -

14) New England Patriots -

15) New York Jets (from Green Bay) -

16) Washington Commanders -

17) Pittsburgh Steelers -

18) Detroit Lions -

19) Tampa Bay Buccaneers -

20) Seattle Seahawks -

21) Los Angeles Chargers -

22) Baltimore Ravens -

23) Minnesota Vikings -

24) Jacksonville Jaguars -

25) New York Giants -

26) Dallas Cowboys -

27) Buffalo Bills -

28) Cincinnati Bengals -

29) New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco through Miami and Denver) -

30) Philadelphia Eagles -

31) Kansas City Chiefs -

