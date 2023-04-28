Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Police: Teacher ‘grazed’ after gun fired in Tennessee school

Knox County Schools officials said that West High School will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.
By Carissa Simpson and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A teacher at a high school in Tennessee was grazed by a bullet or bullet fragment after a gun was fired inside a classroom, according to police.

The incident happened on Friday at West High School in Knoxville, Tennessee.

According to their preliminary report, Knoxville police said it appears that the gun was inside a student’s backpack.

Knoxville police confirmed that there were no serious injuries.

They also reported the student is in custody and the gun is accounted for.

Further details on the incident have not been disclosed at this time.

Knox County Schools official Carly Harrington told WVLT News the school was placed on lockdown and dismissed at 12:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff's deputies on the Ohio River Monday night where a body was recovered.
Body recovered from Ohio River identified
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, former Cincinnati mayor & TV icon, dead at 79
Timothy McNally Sr., 57, of Cleves is facing charges of felonious assault and domestic violence.
Dad struck son in head with ax: court docs
Jack Brown's website does not give any details but says the Over-the-Rhine location closed on...
Over-the-Rhine burger joint abruptly closes
The Highland County Sheriff's Office doesn't use its body cameras, Sheriff Donald Barrera says.
Sheriff ordered sergeant now charged with killing suspect to stop wearing body camera

Latest News

White House Welcomes 2023 Teachers of the Year
East Clinton Middle School and East Clinton High School were dismissed early for the day.
Middle school student arrested after making threat, superintendent says
Air Force players touch the eagle on the Commander in Chief's trophy following an NCAA college...
Biden to present Air Force team with football trophy
Tributes hang on a fence outside of Club Q Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Colorado Springs, Colo....
Colorado governor signs gun control bills after nightclub massacre