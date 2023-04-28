WB Norwood Lateral closed past Paddock Road due to crash
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:51 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Westbound Norwood Lateral is shut down past Paddock Road due to a crash early Friday.
It’s not clear when the highway will reopen or if injuries were reported.
Cincinnati police said they had no information to provide.
FOX19 NOW has a crew headed to the scene and will continue to update this story.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.