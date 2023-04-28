Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

WB Norwood Lateral closed past Paddock Road due to crash

Westbound Norwood Lateral is shut down past Paddock Road due to a crash early Friday.
Westbound Norwood Lateral is shut down past Paddock Road due to a crash early Friday.(ohgo.com)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:51 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Westbound Norwood Lateral is shut down past Paddock Road due to a crash early Friday.

It’s not clear when the highway will reopen or if injuries were reported.

Cincinnati police said they had no information to provide.

FOX19 NOW has a crew headed to the scene and will continue to update this story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, former Cincinnati mayor & TV icon, dead at 79
Sheriff's deputies on the Ohio River Monday night where a body was recovered.
Body recovered from Ohio River identified
Timothy McNally Sr., 57, of Cleves is facing charges of felonious assault and domestic violence.
Dad struck son in head with ax: court docs
Jack Brown's website does not give any details but says the Over-the-Rhine location closed on...
Over-the-Rhine burger joint abruptly closes
The Highland County Sheriff's Office doesn't use its body cameras, Sheriff Donald Barrera says.
Sheriff ordered sergeant now charged with killing suspect to stop wearing body camera

Latest News

Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, reacts to winning a point against Cameron Norrie, of Britain, during...
Western and Southern Open primed for $150M expansion to stay in Cincinnati
Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy (98) tries to get past Louisville offensive lineman Trevor...
Bengals take defensive end Myles Murphy in first round of NFL Draft
Federal suit claims Butler Co. school district knowingly ignored ‘systemic child sexual abuse’
christmas lights generic
Great Parks of Hamilton County recycles more than 7 tons of holiday lights